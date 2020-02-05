BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

After the BS-VI Access 125, Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed the updated variant of its second 125 cc scooter, the Burgman Street. The latest iteration of the scooter was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, although the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand is yet to announce the price for the vehicle.

The BS-VI Burgman Street retains the styling and features of the old (BS-IV) model, and it thus comes equipped with an apron-mounted LED headlight, LED taillight, a tinted visor, fully digital instrument cluster, 21.5-litre under-seat storage, 2-litre glovebox with DC socket for charging devices, flexible foot position, and shutter key with central seat lock. The cockpit witnesses the addition of updated switchgear that now comprises an engine kill switch. The new engine kill button has been integrated into the starter switch of the scooter. The optional accessories include side step (for pillion), USB charger, chrome mirrors and accessory bar.

Apart from unveiling the BS-VI Burgman Street, Suzuki Motorcycle India also showcased a MotoGP edition of the scooter. The MotoGP edition is still under consideration, and the company will decide the future of the paint option based on the feedback it gets from the visitors of Auto Expo 2020. The standard colour options include Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey and Matte Bordeaux Red (new).

In terms of mechanical specifications, the BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street shares its engine with the BS-VI Access 125. The 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected engine produces 8.7 PS of peak power at 6,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The peak power output is identical to the old (BS-IV) model (8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm) while the maximum torque has come down marginally as compared to the outgoing version (10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm).

Hardware specifications are identical to the old (BS-IV) scooter, and thus the BS-VI Burgman Street continues to use conventional telescopic forks at the front and single-spring at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Braking department comprises a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back while the safety net includes CBS tech. Alloy wheels come as standard, and they’re wrapped in tubeless tyres.