BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer (155) unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the limited number of two-wheeler brands that have participated in the Auto Expo 2020, and the company has revealed its BS-VI compliant range at the biennial motoring event in Noida. Among the BS-VI products showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 were the latest iterations of the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer 155.

Both motorcycles retain the styling cues and the feature list from the old (BS-IV) model. Regular readers would know that Suzuki Motorcycle India had launched the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer 155 Facelift in May and July last year respectively. Thus, the BS-VI models do not carry any visual overhaul. Thus. The BS-VI Gixxer SF continues to feature a full fairing design while the Gixxer 155 retains the roaster look. Both motorcycles feature full-LED headlight, LED taillight and a digital instrument cluster.

While the styling cues have remained unaltered, Suzuki Motorcycle India has made several changes to the motor to make its products BS-VI compliant. The motor retains the 155 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled layout, although the performance numbers are lower than the BS-IV model. The BS-VI compliant single-cylinder motor on both, Gixxer SF and Gixxer 155 makes 13.6 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, the old (BS-IV) version was delivered 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor continues to use a five-speed transmission.

Other hardware specifications have been carried forward from the old (BS-IV) models. Thus, shock absorption tasks are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Anchoring duties are performed by disc brakes on both wheels while the safety net comprises single-channel ABS.

Suzuki Motorcycle India also showcased several accessories for the roadster that comprised knuckle guard, engine cowl, saddlebags and a USB charger.

Speaking about the unveiling of the BS-VI range, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

Auto Expo 2020 has provided the perfect platform to display all our upcoming BS-VI product fleet, further solidifying our position the two-wheeler market.

Do note that Suzuki Motorcycle India is yet to reveal the prices of the BS-VI Gixxer SF and Gixxer (155), although we expect to hear an official announcement very soon. Suzuki Motorcycle India has also provided various offers and on-the-spot bookings for customers visiting the Auto Expo 2020.