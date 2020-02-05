Hero Electric showcases its new range - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Hero Electric has revealed its new range of products that comprise vehicles in three different categories. The list includes a brand new electric scooter (AE-29), an electric motorcycle (AE-47) and an electric trike (AE-3). The new products aim to resonate the company’s plans to provide multiple electric mobility solutions.

AE-29 Electric Scooter

The new AE-29 electric scooter will compete in the high-speed category and boast a top speed of 55 km/h. Hero Electric promises a range of 80 km. The charging time stands at four hours. The 1000W electric motor is fueled by a 48V/3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The feature list on the IOT-enabled AE-29 electric scooter includes Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, smartphone app, anti-theft smart lock, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse function. The AE-29 rides on telescopic forks and twin-sided springs at the front and the back respectively.

AE-47 Electric Motorcycle

Previously, the AE-47 electric motorcycle was partially revealed via spy photographs. Now, the company has officially revealed the product, giving us a detailed look at the electric vehicle. The new Hero Electric AE-47 is powered by a 4000W electric motor that can propel the vehicle from 0-60 km/h in nine seconds before achieving a top speed of 85 km/h. The total charging time stands at four hours while the range depends on the mode selected. The Power Mode can return a range of 85 km while Eco Mode promises 160 km.

The AE-47 electric motorcycle is also equipped with premium features such as full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with functions such as GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geo-fencing, disc brakes on both wheels (290 mm front/215 mm rear), inverted front forks, rear mono-shock and cruise control system.

AE-3 Electric Trike

The new AE-3 electric trike will be aimed towards B2B segment. The vehicle is equipped with a self-standing gyroscopic stability feature with Auto balance park switch. The electric trike is powered by a 250W motor that is fueled by a 48V/3kWh battery pack. The battery takes five hours to fully charge and promises a range of 100 km. The top speed of the AE-3 electric trike stands at 80 km/h. Other features on the vehicle include digital instrument cluster, mobile charger, walk assist, reverse assist at 26 km/h, smartphone app, GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geo-fencing.

Apart from the products mentioned above, Hero Electric also showcased AE-75 high-speed electric scooter in a partnership with Sahara Evols. The AE-75 boasts a top speed of 45 km/h and a range of 80 km. The AE-8 was showcased in the low-speed segment. The low-speed electric scooter can achieve a top speed of 25 km/h and promises a range of 80 km.

Hero Electric also announced that it plans to expand its dealership network from the existing 620 outlets to 1,000 touchpoints by end of 2020.