BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan teased, to be launched soon [Video]

After the BS-VI Classic 350, Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the BS-VI Himalayan in India. The company has teased the new version of the adventure tourer ahead of its domestic launch in a video on its social media channels, along with a "Coming Soon" tag.

The video makes an "X" over the collage. This could mean that Royal Enfield will add an "X" suffix to the Himalayan name? It has already added the X suffix to the Thunderbird and given it alloy wheels and bright colour options. We could see something similar on the BS-VI Himalayan.

The launch details are yet to be announced. The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan was seen in spy photographs last month (December 2019), and those images revealed most of the visual details about the motorcycle.

For starters, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will retain the styling cues and the feature list from the old (BS-IV) model. Thus, you would see a familiar front fascia with a round headlight, tall-set (body-coloured) front fender and a clear windscreen. The bodywork will also retain minimal panels and the rugged looks. Split-style seats and a luggage rack will also be carried forward on the BS-VI model.

There are, however, a few tweaks to the cockpit, and the hazard light switch has been moved to the right side switchgear on the handlebar. This makes starting the hazard lights even more convenient and safer, without leaving the handlebar.

The company could also use the BS-VI upgrade as an opportunity to address and rectify issues based on customer feedback and deliver an even better product.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is already available with fuel injection system, which is a mandatory feature for BS-VI compliant motorcycle. The updated, BS-VI model will come with a few additions that will include a newer catalytic converter among other changes. The engine displacement and the layout will also be the same, although the power output could witness a marginal drop. The BS-IV411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine, for reference, produces 24 PS of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The BS-VI upgrade could bring a substantial increase in the price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is currently priced at INR 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The recently launched BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is almost INR 11,000 to INR 14,000 more expensive than the old (BS-IV) model.