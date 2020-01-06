BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 spied, will be launched soon

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 has been spotted ahead of its Indian launch. The photographs of the motorcycle do not reveal a lot of details as they were shot at night. A new design is highly unlikely. Royal Enfield may simply tweak certain parts based on the customer feedback and offer a further improved product along with the BS-VI upgrade.
As the engine of Royal Enfield’s 650 range already packs a fuel injection system, it will require very few changes to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, and a new catalytic converter will be one of them. The power and torque output should not change much in the latest form. The BS-IV compliant version of this 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine, SOHC mill produces 47 BHP of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.
The suspension setup will likely remain unchanged - conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. The same should be the case for the braking setup - single discs on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS.
The prices could go up by anywhere between INR 8,000-12,000. Check out the current prices of the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Royal Continental GT 650 below:
|Model
|Prices*
|Interceptor INT 650 Standard
|INR 2,56,372
|Interceptor INT 650 Custom
|INR 2,64,029
|Interceptor INT 650 Chrome
|INR 2,76,791
|Continental GT 650 Custom
|INR 2,77,330
|Continental GT 650 Chrome
|INR 2,92,092
In other updates, Royal Enfield will reportedly launch the BS-VI compliant Classic 350 tomorrow (7 January 2020). Royal Enfield dealerships have commenced the booking process for the updated motorcycle for a token amount of INR 10,000.
The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be INR 10,000-15,000 costlier than the outgoing (BS-IV) version. Instead of a carburettor system, it will pack fuel injection tech to comply with the latest emission norms.
*Ex-showroom Delhi
