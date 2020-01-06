BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 spied, will be launched soon

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 has been spotted ahead of its Indian launch. The photographs of the motorcycle do not reveal a lot of details as they were shot at night. A new design is highly unlikely. Royal Enfield may simply tweak certain parts based on the customer feedback and offer a further improved product along with the BS-VI upgrade.

As the engine of Royal Enfield’s 650 range already packs a fuel injection system, it will require very few changes to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, and a new catalytic converter will be one of them. The power and torque output should not change much in the latest form. The BS-IV compliant version of this 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine, SOHC mill produces 47 BHP of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

The suspension setup will likely remain unchanged - conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. The same should be the case for the braking setup - single discs on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

The prices could go up by anywhere between INR 8,000-12,000. Check out the current prices of the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Royal Continental GT 650 below:

Model Prices* Interceptor INT 650 Standard INR 2,56,372 Interceptor INT 650 Custom INR 2,64,029 Interceptor INT 650 Chrome INR 2,76,791 Continental GT 650 Custom INR 2,77,330 Continental GT 650 Chrome INR 2,92,092

In other updates, Royal Enfield will reportedly launch the BS-VI compliant Classic 350 tomorrow (7 January 2020). Royal Enfield dealerships have commenced the booking process for the updated motorcycle for a token amount of INR 10,000.

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be INR 10,000-15,000 costlier than the outgoing (BS-IV) version. Instead of a carburettor system, it will pack fuel injection tech to comply with the latest emission norms.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Image source: gaadiwaadi.com]