Specially commissioned Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet gets gloss finish

Devon, UK-based Royal Enfield dealer, CMS Motorcycles recently posted photographs of a specially commissioned Himalayan Sleet that featured a gloss finish. The post stated that the shimmer green Royal Enfield Himalayan is a limited edition model and there'll be only five units of the same on sale. These five units, as mentioned above, will be specially commissioned paint jobs.

Also Read: Colour-wise prices of BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed

The standard Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet features a matte finish. The glossy finish on the motorcycle does look appealing, although the matte paint job on the standard bike lends the package a rugged look. The gloss finish is visible on the front and the rear fenders and the fuel tank of the motorcycle. The graphics, on the other hand, are identical to the standard motorcycle. This custom motorcycle could be used as an inspiration by existing owners who plan to give their Royal Enfield Himalayan a mild makeover.

In India, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan is undergoing pre-launch tests, and when it goes on sale by March this year, it'll likely be offered with at least one new paint scheme. The outgoing (BS-IV) version was showcased in three new colours at EICMA 2019 – Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the first product from the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand to comply with the latest emission norms. It has received two new colour schemes with the BS-VI upgrade – Stealth Black and Chrome Black.

Visual changes on the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will be limited to keep the price increase minimal. Thus, like the old model, it will feature 21-inch front/17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, conventional telescopic forks at the front, mono-shock at the back and disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS. Unlike in the old model, the ABS could be switchable, though. Another change will be the addition of a hazard light button.

The outgoing (BS-IV) Royal Enfield Himalayan uses a 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine, and the same setup will be seen in the BS-VI version. The updated model, however, may feature lower power output figure than the BS-IV version’s 24 PS.

[Image Source: Facebook.com]