KTM 390 Adventure exports to begin in February 2020 - Report

KTM manufactures the 390 Adventure at its Pune facility and will soon commence its exports to international markets. A new report reveals that the Austrian bike maker will begin exporting the adventure motorcycle next month.

Regular readers will remember that Indian Autos Blog had earlier revealed that production of the KTM 390 Adventure had commenced in December 2019. The motorcycle was first unveiled at EICMA 2019 in November last year. Later, it was showcased at India Bike Week 2019 in December. However, to keep the prices competitive in India, KTM has made a few changes for the Indian-spec bike.

Like the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, KTM RC390, KTM RC200, KTM 125 Duke and KTM RC125 the KTM 390 Adventure will be shipped from India to markets across the globe. Unlike international markets, India doesn't get the KTM 390 Adventure with an adjustable front suspension (compression and rebound).

The KTM 390 Adventure comes with several features previously unseen in this price range, including traction control, cornering ABS, and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Powering this motorcycle is the familiar 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.

Deliveries of the KTM 390 Adventure will begin early next month. This model rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G 310 GS. With a price tag of INR 2.99 lakh, the 390 Adventure is more expensive than the Royal Enfield Himalayan but its price is significantly less than INR 3.49 lakh of the German motorcycle (all-prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The KTM 390 Adventure is the country’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle. Updated versions of the other KTM models are expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

[Source: Autocar India]