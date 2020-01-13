BS-VI Hero Passion Pro spied ahead of imminent launch

It should not come as a surprise that the next BS-VI motorcycle to arrive from Hero MotoCorp will be among its top-selling products. Until now, the company has launched the BS-VI Splendor iSmart and the BS-VI HF Deluxe, and the next model to arrive with an updated motor to comply with the latest, more stringent emission norms will most likely be the Passion Pro.

The BS-VI Hero Passion Pro was spotted in a showroom-ready condition recently and it should be launched very soon. Several changes have been leaked by this sighting. The headlight, for starters, will feature a revised design, and the setup should appeal to young, first-time buyers. The headlight surrounds have also received a few tweaks to the styling, and the mask benefits from Hero Xtreme 200R-like design. A tinted visor will occupy the space above the headlight in a familiar fashion.

The instrument panel of the motorcycle is not visible, although we can safely assume that it will benefit from all the updates that we saw on the BS-VI Splendor iSmart. Thus, we expect to see a semi-digital instrument console with a revised position for the Neutral Gear and the side-stand indicator.

A noticeable upgrade to the commuter motorcycle is visible in the shape of the fuel tank that now features a shroud style finish. The updated look has been achieved using a dual-tone finish to the fuel tank. The motorcycle in the spy photograph features a silver and bright yellow finish. The i3S (Idle Stop Start System) and the iBS (Integrated Braking System) logos are visible on the side panel and the front fender respectively.

The engine specifications will be identical to the Hero Splendor iSmart, and the upcoming, BS-VI Passion Pro will feature a 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a fuel injection system instead of a carburettor. This engine will produce 9 hp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 9.89 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm.

The hardware specifications will include conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. Anchoring department will comprise drum brakes on both wheels, while a disc brake version will be available optionally. The motorcycle in the photograph is the disc brake version, and it is equipped with a 240 mm front rotor. A 130 mm drum unit will be standard.

The previously launched BS-VI products from Hero MotoCorp saw an approximate price increase of INR 7,400, and we expect to see a similar effect on the upcoming Passion Pro. Thus, expect the BS-VI Hero Passion Pro to be priced from approximately INR 65,500*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

