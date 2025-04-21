Hyundai Bags Six Wins at 2025 Red Dot Awards

Hyundai has clinched six accolades at the 2025 Red Dot Award: Product Design competition, underscoring its growing influence in global automotive design. The winning entries include the IONIQ 9, all-new Palisade, Smart Taxi Indicator, Global EV Home Charger, E-pit Ultra-Fast Charger, and Pixel Safety Hammer & Cutter.

Organized by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, the Red Dot Award is among the world's top three design honors, alongside the iF Design and IDEA Awards, recognizing outstanding product, brand, and communication design.

Highlights among Hyundai’s winners include the IONIQ 9’s sleek, aerodynamic SUV silhouette with a boat-tail rear, and the new Palisade’s ‘Bold Premium’ styling paired with a luxurious, practical interior. The Smart Taxi Indicator enhances both vehicle aesthetics and passenger safety by combining key indicators into one streamlined unit.

Hyundai’s focus on EV innovation was also recognized. The Global EV Home Charger offers versatile installation options, while the E-pit Ultra-Fast Charger is designed for tight urban spaces with a human-centered approach. Lastly, the Pixel Safety Hammer & Cutter stands out with its simple, pixel-inspired design for emergency use.

Hyundai’s strong showing at the Red Dot Awards reinforces its commitment to design excellence and innovation in the evolving mobility landscape.