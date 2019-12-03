BS-VI Hero Glamour makes spy photo debut

The BS-VI compliant Hero MotoCorp Glamour has made spy photo debut today. Regular followers would know that the company has already discontinued the BS-IV Glamour along with a few other models.

Most of the details are safely hidden behind the camouflage stickers. However, closer inspection reveals a few details such as body-coloured rear-view mirror housing (dual-tone finish with black highlights) and pillion grab rail. The second photograph of the vehicle from the back reveals the taillight and the red-coloured twin-sided springs on the upcoming model.

While the test mule hides most of the details, a teaser video of the Euro-V model (the equivalent of BS-VI version) gave away more details about the upcoming Hero Glamour. The teaser video, which was posted just before the EICMA motorcycle show in November, revealed that the updated model will not feature a massive visual overhaul. The limited styling upgrade could be an exercise to keep the price increase minimal.

The revised insurance rates and the mandatory addition of ABS/CBS tech have substantially increased the prices of all two-wheelers sold in the Indian market. The BS-VI upgrade will push prices even higher, and you can expect a 10-15% increase in the ex-showroom tags.

The teaser video also gave a brief glimpse at the instrument console on the upcoming, 2020 Hero Glamour. The 125 cc motorcycle will use a semi-digital display that is nearly identical to the unit on the existing (BS-IV) model. The same teaser also revealed that the updated, BS-VI compliant engine would use three-way catalytic converter, fuel injection system and engine control module. Hero MotoCorp claims to use over 500 mechanical and electrical components on the new models.

The Glamour will continue to use the company’s Idle Stop-Start System (i3S) that aims to deliver better fuel economy. The fuel injection system should also result in improved fuel economy figures. The BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart, for reference, claims to deliver better fuel economy than the model it replaces. The details about the performance numbers are scarce. The BS-IV model, for reference, draws 9.1 PS of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.35 Nm of max torque at 4,000 rpm from its 124,7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, OHC motor.

Hardware specifications will be the same, and the BS-VI Hero Glamour will feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. Stopping power will come from drum brakes on both wheels, while a front disc will be available as an option. Like the old model, it will feature the safety net of CBS as standard.

[Spy Image Source: Gagan Choudhary]