Triumph-Bajaj partnership to offer motorcycles in 200 cc to 750 cc segments

Over two years after announcing their plans to join hands, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have formally formed a long term, non-equity partnership. The announcement was made earlier today (24 January 2020) at an event held in Pune, India.

Apart from signing a formal agreement for the non-equity agreement, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto also revealed their plans about the displacement segment where they will position the jointly developed and manufactured vehicles and confirmed the launch timeline for the products.

The Anglo-Indian partnership aims to build a brand-new range of mid-capacity motorcycles. They will introduce products in the 200 cc to 750 cc segments. The entry-level model will be placed under INR 2 lakh mark. The first product from the partnership has been officially confirmed to be launched in 2022. We expect this partnership to spawn retro-themed motorcycles, among others. It will be interesting to see if the two brands also introduce roadster and adventure motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto will use their respective strengths in large and small displacement segments for the co-developed products. This alliance will also allow Triumph Motorcycles to expand its global reach. Bajaj Auto will become a key distribution partner in new markets for the Triumph brand around the globe.

Bajaj Auto will take over Triumph's Indian distribution activities. The date, however, is yet to be confirmed. Bajaj Auto will also represent Triumph Motorcycles in other key overseas markets where the British brand is not currently present. Triumph Motorcycles will distribute the jointly developed motorcycles through its dealerships where it is already present.

Commenting on the new partnership, Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor, said:

This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.

Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has said that the Made-in-India Triumph-Bajaj motorcycles will be exported to US, Europe and Japan.

