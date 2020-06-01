INR 30 lakh+ BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spied in India for the first time - Report

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has reached India and its local testing has commenced. BMW reportedly planned to launch the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India in August, but the COVID-19 outbreak might have pushed back the launch by a month or two.

Introduced at the 2019 LA Auto Show, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the global alternative for the BMW 1 Series Sedan that is exclusive to China and Mexico. Unlike the 4-door sedan, the 4-door coupe is made in right-hand drive. It’s a Mercedes CLA Coupe rival. However, in India, it will compete with the Mercedes A-Class Limousine (Mercedes A-Class Sedan) that will be launched this month.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rides on the UKL2/FAAR FWD platform of the Mk3 BMW 1 Series compact hatchback. It measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height. The low-slung 4-door car has a 2,670-mm wheelbase and offers a boot space of 430 litres.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available globally in five model variants, namely 218i, 218d, 228i xDrive, 220d and M235i xDrive. In India, expect the 218i and 220d model variants, with the latter being available with the most features. The BMW 228i xDrive model variant is available in only the USA and Canada.

Aspect\Specification Variant 218i 228i xDrive M235i xDrive 218d 220d Engine Fuel Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Diesel Engine Displacement 1,499 cc 1,998 cc 1,998 cc 1,995 cc 1,995 cc Engine Type In-Line Three-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder Electrification - - - - - Engine Max. Power 140 PS 231 PS 306 PS 150 PS 190 PS Engine Max. Torque 220 Nm 350 Nm 450 Nm 350 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 6-speed manual/8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout FWD AWD AWD FWD FWD Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 8.7 seconds 6.1 seconds 4.9 seconds 8.6 seconds/8.5 seconds 7.5 seconds Top Speed 215 km/h 210 km/h 250 km/h TBA 235 km/h

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Features

Basic, Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport are the equipment line choices available internationally; the M235i xDrive model variant comes in its own exclusive equipment line. The test mule seen in India is in the M Sport variant, fitted with the 18-inch Styling 819 M five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, and probably in the 220d model variant. Check out the official images of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 22d M Sport with the same wheels in the image gallery at the end of the story.

Adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Professional consisting of 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9.2-inch head-up display and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system are some of the main features of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe available internationally. Don’t expect the 19-inch alloy wheels to be available in our market.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price

BMW manufactures the 2 Series Gran Coupe exclusively in Leipzig, Germany. The company will likely import it to India in knocked-down kits and conduct the assembly in Chennai. The company price it from somewhere around INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: rushlane.com]