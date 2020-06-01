INR 30 lakh+ BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spied in India for the first time - Report

01/06/2020 - 15:32 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has reached India and its local testing has commenced. BMW reportedly planned to launch the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India in August, but the COVID-19 outbreak might have pushed back the launch by a month or two.

The BMW 2 Series will compete with the Mercedes A-Class Limousine (Mercedes A-Class Sedan) in India.

Introduced at the 2019 LA Auto Show, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the global alternative for the BMW 1 Series Sedan that is exclusive to China and Mexico. Unlike the 4-door sedan, the 4-door coupe is made in right-hand drive. It’s a Mercedes CLA Coupe rival. However, in India, it will compete with the Mercedes A-Class Limousine (Mercedes A-Class Sedan) that will be launched this month.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rides on the UKL2/FAAR FWD platform of the Mk3 BMW 1 Series compact hatchback. It measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height. The low-slung 4-door car has a 2,670-mm wheelbase and offers a boot space of 430 litres.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available globally in five model variants, namely 218i, 218d, 228i xDrive, 220d and M235i xDrive. In India, expect the 218i and 220d model variants, with the latter being available with the most features. The BMW 228i xDrive model variant is available in only the USA and Canada.

BMW is likely testing the 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d M Sport with 18-inch Styling 819 M five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in India.

Aspect\SpecificationVariant
218i228i xDriveM235i xDrive218d220d
Engine FuelPetrolPetrolPetrolDieselDiesel
Engine Displacement1,499 cc1,998 cc1,998 cc1,995 cc1,995 cc
 Engine Type In-Line Three-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder  In-Line Four-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder In-Line Four-Cylinder
Electrification-- -- -
Engine Max. Power140 PS231 PS306 PS150 PS190 PS
Engine Max. Torque220 Nm350 Nm450 Nm350 Nm400 Nm
Transmission6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic6-speed manual/8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drivetrain LayoutFWDAWDAWDFWDFWD
Acceleration (0-100 km/h)8.7 seconds6.1 seconds4.9 seconds8.6 seconds/8.5 seconds7.5 seconds
Top Speed215 km/h210 km/h250 km/hTBA235 km/h

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Features

Basic, Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport are the equipment line choices available internationally; the M235i xDrive model variant comes in its own exclusive equipment line. The test mule seen in India is in the M Sport variant, fitted with the 18-inch Styling 819 M five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, and probably in the 220d model variant. Check out the official images of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 22d M Sport with the same wheels in the image gallery at the end of the story.

Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Interior Dashboard
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe with its athletic yet sensuous design and an interior sporting flair and exquisite details will give a tough competition to the Mercedes A-Class in India.

Adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Professional consisting of 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9.2-inch head-up display and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system are some of the main features of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe available internationally. Don’t expect the 19-inch alloy wheels to be available in our market.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price

BMW manufactures the 2 Series Gran Coupe exclusively in Leipzig, Germany. The company will likely import it to India in knocked-down kits and conduct the assembly in Chennai. The company price it from somewhere around INR 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift revealed, to go on sale in India next year

What do you think about the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe? Let us know with a comment below. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - Image Gallery

