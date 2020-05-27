The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is officially out. BMW will likely launch the new 5 Series LCI in India in the first half of 2021.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has a more expressive exterior design, and it looks notably sportier. There’s a lot of BMW 3 Series resemblance in the new model. Sleeker headlights, new kidney grille with a single-piece surround and protruding bars, new front and rear aprons and tweaked rear lights are the main exterior changes.

LED headlights with U-shaped DRLs are standard, and there are two new optional LED headlights for an even more striking exterior. The optional headlights use two L-shaped light tubes positioned next to one another, serving as the DRLs. The outer-end DRL doubles as the turn indicator. The adaptive LED headlights, unlike in the old car, come with matrix technology for an increased range. Similarly, adaptive LED headlights with laser light technology can be specified in not only the top-of-the-line variants but all the variants.

The interior of the 2021 BMW 5 Series also has considerable revisions. The main new feature inside the new car is BMW Live Cockpit Professional that consists of a 12.3-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel and the multifunction buttons on them are also new. Unlike the old car, the new car will offer Android Auto support right from launch.

Like the 2021 BMW 6 Series, the 2021 BMW 5 Series features a dashcam that allows the driver to shoot a driving scene of 40 seconds and, in the case of a collision, automatically records a period of 20 seconds before and after the event. Similarly, unlike in its predecessor, all the conventional four- and six-cylinder engines are equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Moreover, there's also a new 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid variant in the range.

BMW has announced the following model variants for the 2021 5 Series sedan:

Aspect\Specification Variant 520i 530i/530i xDrive 540i/540i xDrive M550i xDrive 520d/520d xDrive 530d/530d xDrive 540d xDrive 530e/530e xDrive 545e xDrive Engine 2.0L petrol 2.0L petrol 3.0L petrol 4.4L petrol 2.0L diesel 3.0L diesel 3.0L diesel 2.0L petrol 3.0L petrol Electrification Mild-hybrid Mild-hybrid Mild-hybrid - Mild-hybrid Mild-hybrid Mild-hybrid Plug-in hybrid Plug-in hybrid Engine Max. Power 184 PS 252 PS 333 PS 530 PS 190 PS 286 PS 340 PS 184 PS 286 PS Engine Max. Torque 290 Nm 350 Nm 450 Nm 750 Nm 400 Nm 650 Nm 700 Nm 300 Nm 450 Nm Electric Motor Max. Power 11 PS 11 PS 11 PS - 11 PS 11 PS 11 PS 109 PS 109 PS Electric Motor Max. Torque NA NA NA - NA NA NA 265 Nm 265 Nm Max. System Power - - - - - - - 292 PS 394 PS Max. System Torque - - - - - - - 420 Nm 600 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout RWD RWD/AWD RWD/AWD RWD/AWD RWD/AWD RWD/AWD AWD RWD/AWD AWD Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 7.9 seconds 6.4 seconds/6.3 seconds 5.2 seconds/4.9 seconds 3.8 seconds 7.2 seconds 5.6 seconds/5.4 seconds 4.6 seconds 5.9 seconds 4.7 seconds Top Speed 235 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 235 km/h/232 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 235 km/h 250 km/h Top Speed (Electric) - - - - - - - 140 km/h 140 km/h Range (Electric) - - - - - - - 62-67 km/56-58 km 54-57 km

India will likely get the 2021 BMW 5 Series in 530i, 520d and 530d model variants.