2021 BMW 5 Series facelift revealed, to go on sale in India next year - IAB Report

27/05/2020 - 17:39 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is officially out. BMW will likely launch the new 5 Series LCI in India in the first half of 2021.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has a more expressive exterior design, and it looks notably sportier.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has a more expressive exterior design, and it looks notably sportier. There’s a lot of BMW 3 Series resemblance in the new model. Sleeker headlights, new kidney grille with a single-piece surround and protruding bars, new front and rear aprons and tweaked rear lights are the main exterior changes.

LED headlights with U-shaped DRLs are standard, and there are two new optional LED headlights for an even more striking exterior. The optional headlights use two L-shaped light tubes positioned next to one another, serving as the DRLs. The outer-end DRL doubles as the turn indicator. The adaptive LED headlights, unlike in the old car, come with matrix technology for an increased range. Similarly, adaptive LED headlights with laser light technology can be specified in not only the top-of-the-line variants but all the variants.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series will be available with BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

The interior of the 2021 BMW 5 Series also has considerable revisions. The main new feature inside the new car is BMW Live Cockpit Professional that consists of a 12.3-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel and the multifunction buttons on them are also new. Unlike the old car, the new car will offer Android Auto support right from launch.

Like the 2021 BMW 6 Series, the 2021 BMW 5 Series features a dashcam that allows the driver to shoot a driving scene of 40 seconds and, in the case of a collision, automatically records a period of 20 seconds before and after the event. Similarly, unlike in its predecessor, all the conventional four- and six-cylinder engines are equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Moreover, there's also a new 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid variant in the range.

BMW will likely launch the 2021 5 Series in India in the first half of 2021.

BMW has announced the following model variants for the 2021 5 Series sedan:

Aspect\SpecificationVariant
520i530i/530i xDrive540i/540i xDriveM550i xDrive520d/520d xDrive530d/530d xDrive540d xDrive530e/530e xDrive545e xDrive
Engine2.0L petrol2.0L petrol3.0L petrol4.4L petrol2.0L diesel3.0L diesel3.0L diesel2.0L petrol3.0L petrol
ElectrificationMild-hybridMild-hybridMild-hybrid-Mild-hybridMild-hybridMild-hybridPlug-in hybridPlug-in hybrid
Engine Max. Power184 PS252 PS333 PS530 PS190 PS286 PS340 PS184 PS286 PS
Engine Max. Torque290 Nm350 Nm450 Nm750 Nm400 Nm650 Nm700 Nm 300 Nm 450 Nm
Electric Motor Max. Power11 PS11 PS11 PS- 11 PS11 PS 11 PS 109 PS109 PS
Electric Motor Max. Torque NA NA NA - NA NA NA265 Nm 265 Nm
Max. System Power-------292 PS394 PS
Max. System Torque-------420 Nm600 Nm
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drivetrain LayoutRWDRWD/AWDRWD/AWD RWD/AWDRWD/AWDRWD/AWDAWD RWD/AWD AWD
Acceleration (0-100 km/h)7.9 seconds6.4 seconds/6.3 seconds5.2 seconds/4.9 seconds3.8 seconds7.2 seconds5.6 seconds/5.4 seconds4.6 seconds5.9 seconds 4.7 seconds
Top Speed235 km/h250 km/h250 km/h 250 km/h235 km/h/232 km/h250 km/h250 km/h 235 km/h250 km/h
Top Speed (Electric)- -- - - --140 km/h140 km/h
Range (Electric)- - - - - - -62-67 km/56-58 km54-57 km

India will likely get the 2021 BMW 5 Series in 530i, 520d and 530d model variants. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

2021 BMW 5 Series facelift - Image Gallery

