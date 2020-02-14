INR 30 lakh+ BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched by August - Report

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that debuted at the 2019 LA Auto Show will reach the Indian shores by August this year. Its prices will start at just over INR 30 lakh*, from around INR 32 lakh*.

The BMW 1 Series Sedan is the direct rival to the Audi A3 Sedan (Audi A3 Limousine) and the Mercedes A-Class Limousine (Mercedes A-Class Sedan), but it’s sold in only select markets like China and Mexico. Moreover, it’s a left-hand drive-only model. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the one which will compete with these compact luxury sedans in most markets.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits on the UKL2/FAAR front-wheel drive platform as the third-gen BMW 1 Series. The compact luxury coupe has a sporty, low and board-set stance and looks as sporty from its edgy and prominent design elements as beautiful from its classical coupe silhouette.

Slanted headlights, broad kidney grille with single surround for both kidney elements, frameless windows, flowing rooflline, slim rear lights with a broad L-shape and twin tail pipes are some of the eye-catching elements on the outside. Exterior equipment highlights include Adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

The interior is as familiar as it gets if you’ve seen the latest BMWs come out since the fourth-gen X5 and the second-gen 8 Series in June 2018. The classy yet low-profile cabin comprises BMW Live Cockpit Professional grouping a 10.25-inch Info Display virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch Control Display touch-sensitive central display, backlit trim stripes, panoramic roof, 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and many more advanced features.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been introduced in four engine variants, and below are their specifications:-

BMW 218i - 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, 140 PS and 220 Nm (+10 Nm overboost), 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, FWD

BMW 228i xDrive (USA-only) - 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, 231 PS and 350 Nm, 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, xDrive AWD

BMW 220d - 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, 190 PS and 400 Nm, 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, FWD

BMW M235i xDrive - 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, 306 PS and 450 Nm, 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, xDrive AWD

A BMW 220i petrol engine variant is in the making. In India, expect the BMW 218i and BMW 220d to be offered.

In addition to the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW will launch the facelifted second-gen X1 compact luxury SUV in India this year.

*Ex-showroom

