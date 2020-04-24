Benelli is expected to launch the Imperiale 400 BS6 soon. The Italian brand’s only classic motorcycle in its Indian product catalogue will become INR 40,000 dearer in its BS6 avatar.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 currently retails at INR 1.79 lakh*. As per the latest reports, Benelli will hike the price of the Imperiale 400 by INR 40,000 with the BS6 update. This means that the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 will be very expensive and cost INR 2.20 lakh*.

Since the Imperiale 400 already has electronic fuel injection, Benelli wouldn’t have to implement a plethora of changes to make the bike comply with the BS6 emission standards. A revised catalytic convertor and a retuned ECU would be among the necessary alterations. Benelli might also introduce some new colour options with revised graphics. All these amendments and additions don’t justify Benelli’s asking price of INR 2.20 lakh*.

As per the earlier reports, the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 was supposed to reach the showrooms this month. Benelli must have delayed the launch of the retro-styled motorcycle in light with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the entire country is under complete lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. If the health situation permits, the current lockdown period will be terminated on 3 May 2020. Benelli is expected to launch the Imperiale 400 BS6 as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: New Benelli 302R leaked, likely to be officially unveiled soon

In other news, the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 530 has been revealed through leaked patent images. It looks identical to its younger sibling, the Benelli Imperiale 400. It is expected to use a 530 cc single-cylinder engine. However, since the bike’s codename is BJ500, there’s also a possibility that its engine would be a 500 cc unit.