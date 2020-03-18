Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 to be launched next month - Report

So far, there hasn’t been any news regarding Benelli launching its BS6-compliant products in India. Now, a new report says that the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 will be the first BS6 bike from Benelli.

The latest reports tell us that the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 will hit the showrooms in April. Benelli's Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival would be very similar to the BS4 version in terms of looks and features. Certain amendments are expected in the engine department for the compliance with the stricter, BS6 emission norms.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched in India in October 2019 for INR 1.69 lakh* and received quite a positive response from the audience. It is the company’s only retro-style motorcycle available in its product line-up. It features a round halogen headlight, twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, upright riding stance, spilt seats, spoke wheels, etc.

The suspension setup on the Imperiale 400 consists of 41 mm conventional telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable dual springs at the back. A 300 mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back handles the braking duties. There is also the aid of dual-channel ABS.

Powering the old Benelli Imperiale 400 is a BS4-compliant 373.5 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine with electronic fuel injection. This engine produces a maximum power of 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and generates peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We are expecting to see minor changes in the power and torque output in the BS6 version.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 received its first price hike early last month. The company said that it had to take this step due to the increased material costs. The retro bike now retails at INR 1.79 lakh*. There will likely be a price hike once again when the BS6 upgrade is announced next month.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

