The new Benelli 302R has been leaked. The updated 300 cc fully-faired motorcycle from the Italian brand is likely to be officially unveiled soon.

The 302R is the only fully-faired motorcycle listed in Benelli’s product portfolio for the Indian market. It was launched in the country in 2017 and became quite popular for its big bike-like appearance and superb exhaust note. The enthusiasts are still waiting for Benelli to update the 302R to meet the new and stricter BS6 emission norms. It seems that their longing will end soon because the new Benelli 302R has been leaked and is expected to be unveiled in the near future.

Benelli hasn’t made any significant visual changes in the new 302R. The bike has a dual-headlight setup along with a bulky fairing that imparts a dynamic look. There’s also a twin-barrel side-slung exhaust for the added sportiness. The split step-up seating arrangement enhances the bike’s aesthetic appeal. Benelli would replace the out-dated semi-digital instrument cluster with a new fully-digital unit in the new 302R. We might also get to see some new colour options.

The new Benelli 302R will draw power from a revised 300 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine, which in India, should be BS6-compliant. Benelli must have made certain changes for reduced emissions. These amendments have substantially increased the weight of the motorcycle from 198 kg to 210 kg. The Benelli 302R BS4 had 38.26 PS of power and 26.5 Nm of torque. These numbers are expected to remain more or less the same in the new 302R.

The cycle parts of the new Benelli 302R will also be carried forward from the bike’s outgoing model. The suspension setup includes 41 mm USD front forks and rear monoshock. The braking department consists of twin 260 mm petal discs at the front and a single 240 mm petal disc at the rear. The bike also has Bosch dual-channel ABS.