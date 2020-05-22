Baojun 510 becomes Chevrolet Groove to rival Hyundai Creta overseas - Report

Meet the Chevrolet Groove, the Golden Bowtie version of the Baojun 510 that was spied in India last year. The production of the upcoming Hyundai Creta rival has begun.

The Chevrolet Greece will compete with the Hyundai Creta and the likes, probably in Latin America and the Middle East. The Chevrolet model has a different radiator grille. Apart from that, everything is the same as that of the donor model, even the alloy wheels. The radiator grille has been borrowed from second-gen Chevrolet Captiva. The Mk2 Chevrolet Captiva, similarly, is a rehashed Baojun 530 with a different radiator grille. India gets the same C-SUV as the MG Hector.

It is possible to launch the Baojun 510 in India as an MG product, the same way the Baojun 530 was launched last year. However, is there a plan for that at the moment? The answer is no. While the Baojun 510 was being tested in India last year, so was the Baojun E100. It’s clear that SAIC has been evaluating several Chinese models for our market and even testing some of them locally, but not all of them will end up being launched. The company has planned a better Hyundai Creta rival for India than the Baojun 510 - the MG ZS (petrol).

SAIC has already announced the models it will launch in India in the near future. As soon as the market properly re-opens, the company plans to put the MG Hector Plus in the showrooms. Around Diwali i.e. in the fourth quarter (October-December), it will launch the MG Gloster (import), which is a rebadged Maxus D90. In 2021, the MG ZS (import), the MG 360M (rebadged Baojun 360) and the MG G10 (rebadged Maxus G10, import) will follow.

