Baojun RS-7 three-row SUV unveiled at 2020 Chonqing Auto Show

SGMW has unveiled the Baojun RS-7 three-row SUV at the 2020 Chonqing Auto Show. The RS-7 is the new flagship model of Baojun.

As denoted by the Diamond logo and the R-series name, the RS-7 is Baojun’s upper-end series model with a premium design and more advanced features. It may look like an enlarged MG Hector because of the familiar profile but that’s not the case.

The Baojun RS-7 measures 4,930 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width and 1,765-1,780 mm in height (depending on the configuration). It has quite a bold design at the front with the large diamond logo, a large hexagonal grille with striking double slats and LED headlights. At the rear, it features clear-lens combination lamps for sporty styling.

The interior of the Baojun RS-7 is way more appealing than its exterior. Designed like that of a luxury vehicle, it comprises a sleek dashboard, compact steering wheel with a flat bottom, virtual instrument cluster and infotainment system displays seamlessly merged into a single panel, slim AC vents and climate control panel and a short electronic gearshift lever. The RS-7’s minimalist interior design sets a new bar for Baojun models. SGMW will sell this model in 6-seat and 7-seat versions.

Under the hood, the Baojun RS-7 has a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 130 kW (177 PS). SGMW will likely launch the Baojun RS-7 in China towards the end of this year. We don’t expect an MG-badged Baojun RS-7 to be launched in India. Our market will get the Maxus D90, a slightly bigger but less modern SUV, as the MG Gloster this festive season. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Baojun/MG updates and other auto news.

[Image Source 1: weibo.com (account required)]

[Image Source 2: k.sina.com.cn]