MG G10 premium MPV (Kia Carnival rival) - Live From Auto Expo 2020 [Update]

Update: Walkaround video of the MG G10 premium MPV from Auto Expo 2020 added to the story.

The MG G10 MPV has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. It will be launched in India very soon, says Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG (India).

The MG G10 is full-size MPV like the Hyundai H-1 (Hyundai Starex) and Toyota Hiace. It’s basically a rebadged Roewe G10. The huge people mover was first showcased at the 2013 Guangzhou Auto Show. A facelift was rolled out in 2016, but the display model at Auto Expo 2020, from the design of the front bumper, appears to be the pre-facelift model.

SAIC’s G10 MPV seen here, like internationally, could be offered in 7-, 9- and 10-seat configurations and thus be targeted at both private and commercial buyers. It would be a cut-price Kia Carnival rival in our market.

The MG G10 measures 5,168 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,928 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. In comparison, the Kia Carnival is 5,115 mm long, 1,985 mm wide and 1,755 mm tall, and its wheelbase spans a length of 3,060 mm.

HID Xenon headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, two electric sliding rear doors, panoramic sunroof and LED tail lamps are some of its main exterior features. Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, moon roof and 6-speaker audio system.

The MG G10 will likely be imported to India in CKD kits, with assembly taking place at the Halol plant. There’s no word on the launch timeline yet. The launch model will be based on a rebadged version of the facelifted Roewe G10.