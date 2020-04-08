The Coronavirus outbreak has led to many launches being postponed in the auto industry. As for the MG Hector Plus launch date, though, it’s going to be the same as originally planned.

A new report from The Economic Times says that the MG is firm on launching the Hector Plus within the next three months (May-July). We expect June to be the month when the company launches the Hector Plus, as that month it will celebrate its first anniversary in India.

The MG Hector Plus is basically a longer, plusher MG Hector. It measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,835 mm in height. Thus, it is 40 mm longer, but just as wide and as tall as the 5-seat SUV. The wheelbase is also the same - 2,750 mm.

MG will offer a Hector Plus seven seater and also a Hector Plus six seater. The company will equip the latter with captain seats in the middle row. While the Hector has black upholstery, the Hector Plus has brown upholstery to look more upmarket.

Moving to the exterior, the MG Hector Plus flaunts a cleaner front fascia comprising tweaked headlamp design, distinctive radiator grille inserts, sportier bumper and unique skid plate. At the rear, the three-row SUV features tweaked tail lights, different reverse lights and fog lights, trapezoidal exhaust tips and unique skid plate.

The MG Hector Plus should come with the same powertrain options as the MG Hector:

MG may price the Hector Plus from somewhere between INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This three-row SUV will compete directly with the Tata Gravitas and the Mahindra XUV500.

[Source: auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com]