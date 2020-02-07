Toyota Fortuner-rivaling MG Gloster (rebadged Maxus D90) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The MG Gloster has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The rebadged Maxus D90 will compete with Toyota Fortuner and the likes in India.

As the MG Gloster is just badge-job, it’s safe to assume that its main specifications are the same as that of the Maxus D90. This Chinese model is a full-size SUV, not a mid-size SUV like the Toyota Fortuner and the likes, with which it will lock horns in India. At 5,005 mm long, 1,932 mm wide and 1,875 mm tall, it’s noticeably bigger compared to its rivals. Its wheelbase spans a length of 2,950 mm, while its ground clearance is a decent 210 mm.

The MG Gloster (Maxus D90/LDV D90) sits on the ladder-frame chassis of the Maxus T60 (LDV D90) pickup truck. In China, the Maxus D90 is sold with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine good for 165 kW (224.34 PS) and 360 Nm of torque. 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic are the transmission choices. For the MG Gloster, the Maxus D90 Pro’s 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine that develops 160 kW (217.54 PS) and 480 Nm of torque and 8-speed automatic transmission make more sense. Expect a 4WD system to be offered as an option.

The Maxus D90 is available in China in 1+2, 2+2, 1+2+2, 2+3, 2+2+2, 2+2+3, 2+3+2 and 2+3+3 seating layouts. The MG Gloster could be sold in 6-seat, 7-seat and 8-seat versions. Adaptive LED headlights, LED tail lights, dual tailpipes and a panoramic sunroof are some of the expected main exterior features.

Inside, the full-size SUV may include advanced features like configurable ambient lighting with 64 colour options, 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with 4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support and massage function, 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support, three-zone automatic climate control system, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch driver information display, 12-speaker surround sound system and more.

MG may price the Gloster from around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely import this SUV from China in CKD kits and assemble those kits at its Halol plant for competitive pricing. Maxus has priced the D90 in China from CNY 1,56,700, which converts to approximately INR 16 lakh.