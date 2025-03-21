SUV Crash Wrecks Garage, Damaging C3 Corvette and Chevy Nova

In an unfortunate turn of events in Pine Creek, Delaware, a high-speed SUV crash left a garage destroyed, taking down a four-post lift holding two classic cars — a C3 Corvette and a Chevy Nova. The SUV barreled through the corner of the house, causing extensive structural damage and leaving the owner of these prized vehicles in a heartbreaking situation.

Devastation at High Speed

The SUV hit the house with such force that it ripped away a large section of the garage door and the supporting structure. This impact severely mangled the lift, which was holding the Corvette and the Nova. The resulting damage created a chaotic scene, leaving the C3 Corvette hanging precariously from the lift and the Nova seemingly crushed beneath it.

Condition of the Classics

Footage from the aftermath, shared by 6ABC, shows the C3 Corvette dangling from the damaged lift. Surprisingly, the exterior of the Corvette doesn’t appear to have sustained major body damage. However, the state of the chassis remains uncertain, raising concerns about the extent of structural damage. If the lift absorbed most of the impact, the Corvette might have escaped with minimal harm.

The Chevy Nova, unfortunately, may not have been so lucky. Positioned underneath the Corvette, the Nova appears to have been crushed when the lift collapsed. Initial footage reveals the Nova leaning at an unnatural angle, suggesting that the suspension or body might be severely compressed. With only the rear section visible in the video, it’s likely that significant portions of the car took the brunt of the collapse.

A Tough Decision Ahead

For the owner, the situation is both emotionally and financially draining. Storing these classics on a lift indicates a high level of care and preservation. Now, the owner faces difficult choices — whether to undertake costly repairs to restore the classics or accept the heartbreaking possibility of saying goodbye to these cherished vehicles.

Extensive Repairs Await

Beyond the damage to the cars, the house itself suffered significant structural damage, requiring extensive repairs. Rebuilding the garage, replacing the lift, and restoring the property will undoubtedly add to the growing list of challenges for the homeowner.

