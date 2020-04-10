MG ZS petrol launch update: MG starts scouting for component suppliers

The MG ZS EV sold in India is a derivative of the MG ZS petrol. The latter is also coming to our market, in 2021. A new development has come up about its arrival here.

MG imports knocked-down kits of the ZS EV from China to India and assembles them at the Halol plant. The company will likely follow the same strategy for the ZS petrol. A new report from Moneycontrol says that MG has started looking for component suppliers for the ZS petrol. “MG Motor has floated a request for quotation (RFQ) for a petrol version of the ZS which it intends to bring to the market next year,” an undisclosed industry source told the business publication recently.

Companies send out RFQs in the market as an invite to manufacturers to submit a price bid for the required components. In related news, IndianAutosBlog.com had revealed last month that MG is working on increasing the localisation level of the ZS EV. Back to the ZS petrol, the company had introduced it in India at Auto Expo 2020.

The MG ZS petrol was introduced in November 2016 and given a facelift in September 2019. In China, the facelifted MG ZS is available with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine (163 PS/230 Nm) and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (120 PS/150 Nm). The former can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT, while the latter comes paired with a 6-speed AT as standard. In Thailand, the new MG ZS is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 114 PS and 150 Nm of torque. A CVT is standard.

LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, synthetic leather upholstery and air purifier are some of the key features of the new MG ZS petrol.

Expect the MG ZS petrol to cost anywhere between INR 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). It’ll be neither as cheap as the 2020 Hyundai Creta nor as expensive as the VW T-Roc.

