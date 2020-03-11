Bajaj Dominar 250 with thinner tyres & smaller front disc launched at INR 1.60 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Bajaj Dominar 250 in India at INR 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new motorcycle is positioned below the Dominar 400 and costs INR 30,000 lesser. In terms of design philosophy, the 250 cc Dominar is the same as the Dominar 400.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is suspended over 37 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. In comparison, the Bajaj Dominar 400 boasts 43 mm upside-down fork. Besides that, the quarter-litre Dominar is fitted with thinner profile 100/80-17 section tyre at the front and a 130/70-17 section at the rear. The Bajaj Dominar 400, though, is equipped with wider radial tyres – a 110/70-17 section tyre at the front and a 150/60-17 tyre at the rear.

Powering the Bajaj Dominar 250 is a 248.77 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, twin-spark mill. Coupled to this is a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. This engine traces its origins to the KTM 250 Duke and can produce 27 PS of power at 8,500 rpm. Its torque output of 23.5 Nm peaks at 6,500 rpm. The Bajaj Dominar 250 has a 13-litre fuel tank capacity and a ground clearance of 157 mm. It tips the scales at 180 kg, and thus, is 4 kilos lighter than the Dominar 400.

Braking setup too is new with a 300 mm disc up front (instead of 320 mm in the Dominar 400) and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The brakes are assisted by the safety net of a dual-channel ABS. Other features like reverse backlit instrumentation, LED headlamp and twin-barrel exhaust. Besides that, the motorcycle features bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in two colour options, namely Canyon Red and Vine Black. Also, the new motorcycle is BS-VI compliant from day 1. It is available at all Bajaj Auto dealerships in the country.

