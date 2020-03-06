Bajaj Dominar 250 fully leaked, green colour revealed [Video]

The upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 has started arriving at dealerships. It is now only a matter of time before the company launches it in India. But until that happens, here is a detailed walkaround video of Bajaj Auto’s first 250 cc motorcycle.

The 250 cc Dominar will look very similar to its elder sibling, the 400 cc Dominar. It will feature the same LED headlight, muscular fuel tank with 3D Dominar logo, blacked-out perimeter frame and engine, twin-barrel exhaust, etc. However, to help easily differentiate between the smaller capacity and the larger capacity Dominar, Bajaj Auto has added a ‘D250’ 3D logo on either side of the Dominar 250’s rear cowl.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be available in a glossy red colour scheme along with a matte black colour (Vine Black) scheme, as we have seen in the earlier spy shots. However, in this detailed walkaround video, we also see a glossy green (Aurora Green) colour 250 cc Dominar. It is the same colour which is available with the Dominar 400. This means the Dominar 250 will have at least three colour options.

Apart from the styling, the new Dominar 250 will also borrow various cycle parts from the bigger Dominar. It will have the same USD forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear for handling the suspension duties. For the braking, the front and rear both get disc brakes. Bajaj Auto hasn’t confirmed it yet but the new quarter-litre Dominar will likely get dual-channel ABS, too.

As we reported earlier, Bajaj Auto has taken certain measures to keep the Dominar 250’s price as low as possible. For that, it has opted for a low-cost and more affordable box-type swingarm and narrower front and rear tyres. The wheels on the 250 cc Dominar are alloys but they miss out on the diamond-cut finish that we have seen in the Dominar 400. However, the premium rearview mirrors from the bigger Dominar have made their way to the new 250 cc model.

Powering the upcoming Dominar 250 will be a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC setup. It will be the same BS-VI compliant engine that powers the KTM 250 Duke as well as the Husqvarna 250 Twins. It produces 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, we might see some alterations in these numbers in the Dominar 250.

Also Read: Exclusive: Bajaj Avenger 220 Street could be discontinued this month

As for the launch of the new Dominar 250, expect Bajaj Auto to do the honours in the next few days. We are expecting to see a price tag of INR 1.60 lakh*. For all the quickest updates regarding the Dominar 250, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom

[Source: YouTube]