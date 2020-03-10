Exclusive: BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 specifications leaked

Specifications of the BS-VI version of the smallest and most affordable Bajaj Pulsar in the entire range, the Pulsar 125, have been leaked.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be powered by the same 124.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that was employed in the BS-IV model. However, to make it compliant with the BS-VI emission norms, Bajaj Auto has made certain changes. For example, there is an addition of a fuel-injection system which will ensure smoother throttle response and better fuel economy. Also, an updated exhaust assembly with an extra catalytic converter and oxygen sensor will help to reduce the harmful emissions.

In its BS-VI state of tune, the 124.4 cc engine will produce 8.68 kW or 11.8 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm. The power output is slightly lower than before (8.83 kW or 12 PS) and shouldn’t impact the overall riding experience. The peak torque output of the updated engine is still unknown but it will likely be similar as before - 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. As for the transmission, the 5-speed gearbox will find its way in the BS-VI Pulsar 125 as well.

The dimensions of have been left unaltered. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 will still be 2,055 mm long, 755 mm wide and 1,060 mm tall, and have 1,320 mm of wheelbase. The same can be said about the styling, features, and cycle parts of the upcoming motorcycle. Features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, comfortable single-piece seat, alloy wheels, telescopic suspension upfront, twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear, wolf-eyed halogen headlight, etc. will be carried forward.

In other news, Bajaj Auto's first 250 cc motorcycle, the Dominar 250, is also expected to be launched this month. The company recently released the bike's first video teaser.