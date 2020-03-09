Exclusive: BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 specifications leaked

The BS-VI version of the Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto’s flagship product, will be launched in the country very soon. But before that happens, the specifications of the BS-VI Dominar 400 have leaked online.

BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 Specs

Bajaj Auto has carried forward the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine from the BS-IV Dominar 400. It is a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with a DOHC setup and Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark technology.

The company has managed to convert this engine to comply with the stricter and more stringent BS-VI emission norms without cutting down on its power output. This means that the BS-VI Dominar 400 will have the same 29.4 kW or 40 PS of maximum power. However, it will be produced at 8,800 rpm instead of 8,650 rpm. As for the torque output, we are expecting it to be more or less the same as before - 35 Nm (at 7,000 rpm).

The transmission in the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 will be the same 6-speed unit and accompanied by a slipper clutch. The dimensions will be no different either - 2,156 mm of length, 836 mm of width, 1,112 mm of height and 1,453 mm of wheelbase.

In terms of styling and cycle parts, the BS-VI version of the Dominar 400 will be similar to its BS-IV counterpart. Features like full-LED lighting, muscular fuel tank, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 43 mm USD front forks, twin-barrel exhaust, diamond-cut finished alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, etc. will be found in the new model as well.

As for the pricing, based on the earlier reports, the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 will be only INR 1,749 costlier than the BS-IV version which currently retails at INR 1.90 lakh*. Bajaj Auto also has its new Dominar 250 ready and will launch it in the next few days.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai