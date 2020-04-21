Bajaj Avenger 220 Street discontinued in India

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has been discontinued in India. The cruiser-styled motorcycle has been taken down from the company’s official website.

Bajaj Auto has updated its website with the latest BS6 products and removed the BS4 models. The Avenger 220 Street has not been listed. We had exclusively reported last month that Bajaj Auto stopped supplying any new stock of the Avenger 220 Street to dealerships last month. In fact, some sources also said that the company has already ceased the bike’s production.

Also, the Avenger 220 Street might not have been able to provide the sales numbers that Bajaj Auto hoped for. Perhaps, one of the primary reasons behind this could be the fact that the company also has a lesser capacity and more affordable Avenger 160 Street on offer.

All these facts indicate that Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the Avenger 220 Street and from now the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise will be the only 220 cc Avenger on sale.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street had a low and comfortable seat and relaxed riding ergonomics. The blacked-out engine and alloy wheels added to the attractive look of the motorcycle. The short exhaust not only looked sporty but also sounded pretty great.

The Avenger 220 Street used to draw power from a 220 cc single-cylinder, BS4-compliant engine which churned out 19.3 PS of max power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup included telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The bike also featured a single-channel ABS.

With the end of the Avenger 220 Street, Bajaj Auto now has only two models in its Avenger range. These include the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street BS6 and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 that retail at INR 94,893* and INR 1.16 lakh* respectively.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi