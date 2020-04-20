Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets dual-channel ABS with BS6 update

It’s official! Bajaj Auto has introduced a dual-channel ABS in the Pulsar RS200 along with the BS6 upgrade. The fully-faired 200 cc motorcycle is now not only greener but also safer.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 was launched earlier this month. At that time, unlike what a report had claimed, Bajaj Auto hadn't listed the bike with a dual-channel ABS. Now, it has revealed on its website that the Pulsar RS200 BS6 comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 is powered by a 200 cc, single-cylinder, Triple Spark, fuel-injected engine which produces 24.5 PS of power and 18.7 Nm of torque. With a claimed top speed of 140.8 km/h, the Pulsar RS200 is one of the fastest bikes in its segment. To provide adequate stopping power, the bike has a large 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The braking duties were earlier supported by a single-channel ABS which has now been replaced by a dual-channel setup. This should have improved the bike’s braking efficiency.

Some of the key features of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 are:

Dual-projector headlamps

LED blinkers

LED crystal taillight

Split seats

Short side-mounted exhaust

Clip-on handlebars

Semi-digital instrument cluster

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 dual-channel ABS costs INR 1,44,966*. It is around INR 3,000 more expensive than the Pulsar RS200 BS4 single-channel ABS. Kudos to Bajaj Auto for providing a dual-channel ABS along with the other BS6 update with a minimal price hike.

Model Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* Difference Bajaj Pulsar RS200 INR 1,41,933 INR 1,44,966 INR 3,033

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi