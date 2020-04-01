BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 launched, priced at INR 94,893

The BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 has been launched in India at INR 94,893*. It is around INR 11.6k dearer than the outgoing BS4 Avenger Street 160 which retailed at INR 83,251*.

BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Specifications

The Avenger Street 160 has received a fuel-injection system, an ECU, and a new cat-con with the BS6 upgrade. It draws power from a revised 160 cc SOHC, air-cooled, DTS-i engine that produces 15 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. In comparison, the BS4 version had the same amount of power but its torque output was 13.5 Nm (at 7,500 rpm).

BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Features

Bajaj Auto has introduced no visual changes whatsoever on the Avenger Street 160. Features like LED DRLs, low and long profile seat, super-wide rear tyre, comfortable riding posture, roadster-like headlamp design, sporty exhaust, etc. have been carried forward.

The cycle parts have also been kept the same. The braking setup includes 280 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum along with a single-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks up-front and twin shock absorbers at the back.

Even after the price hike, the Avenger Street 160 continues to be the most affordable offering in Bajaj Auto’s Avenger range. It is available in the same two colour options as before - Ebony Black and Spicy Red. The new BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 competes with the recently launched Suzuki Intruder BS6 that retails at INR 1.20 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi