Exclusive: Bajaj Avenger 220 Street could be discontinued this month

While we were looking forward to Bajaj Auto launching the BS-VI Avenger 220 models in India, a new development tells us that the company might discontinue the Avenger 220 Street.

Dealer sources have told us that while they have started receiving stocks of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, Bajaj Auto isn’t supplying any such stock of the BS-VI Avenger 220 Street. In fact, some sources also said that the company has ceased the production of the Avenger 220 Street and from now onwards the Avenger 220 Cruise will be the only 220 cc Avenger on sale.

Some dealer sources are still hopeful about the arrival of the BS-VI Avenger 220 Street later this month, but even they don't have any confirmation yet. They are also accepting pre-bookings for both BS-VI 220 Avenger models for a token amount of INR 2000-5000. So far, there has been no official statement from Bajaj Auto on this topic. An email sent to the company regarding a clarification went unanswered till press time.

The Avenger 220 Street might not have been able to provide the sales numbers that Bajaj Auto hoped for. Perhaps, one of the primary reasons behind this could be the fact that the company also has a lesser capacity and more affordable Avenger 160 Street on offer. So, people who liked the Street variant of the Avenger would rather pick the 160 variant than the 220 variant.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has the same underpinnings as the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise. It is powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 19.3 PS of max power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque. It has a relaxed and slightly sporty riding posture. Its wide rear tyre and twin rear shock absorbers provide a good ride quality. It also has a single-channel ABS.

The BS-IV Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has a price tag of INR 1.05* lakh which is around INR 22,000 more expensive than the BS-IV Bajaj Avenger Street 160's price - INR 83,251*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi