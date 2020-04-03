Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.16 lakh

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 has been launched in India for a price of INR 1,16,672*. It is INR 11,584 dearer than its predecessor, which retailed at INR 1,05,088*.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 Specs

In terms of specs, the new Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 is powered by an upgraded 220 cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the latest and more stringent BS6 emission norms. This oil-cooled mill comes with Twin Spark DTS-i technology and a fuel-injection system. It produces 19.03 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. In its BS6 avatar, expect the engine to be more refined and smooth. Its performance and fuel-efficiency should have some improvement as well.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 Features

Bajaj Auto has not introduced any visual changes in the Avenger 220 Cruise. Features like the fully-digital instrument cluster, secondary display on the fuel tank, classic cruiser style with low seat height and a relaxed riding posture, cushioned pillion backrest, long windscreen, uniquely designed halogen headlight accompanied by LED DRLs, spoke wheels, chrome exhaust and chrome rearview mirrors have been carried forward.

Even the hardware specifications of the new Avenger 220 Cruise are the same. The suspension setup at the front includes telescopic forks with double anti-friction bush and at the back are 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers. The braking duties are carried out by a 280 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum. The cruiser also features a single-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 is available in two colour options - Auburn Black and Moon White.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi