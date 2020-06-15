Hyundai i10 N Line launched overseas, priced at INR 16 lakh [Walkaround Video]

The Hyundai i10 N Line has been launched in Germany, for a price of EUR 18,790, which converts to INR 16,08,273.68. It is manufactured at the Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi plant in Izmit, Turkey. It will start reaching showrooms in July.

The Hyundai i10 N Line is the most affordable Hyundai N Line model. The N Line variant adds an extra dose of sportiness to the third-gen Hyundai i10 with an exclusive character package.

The front end of the Hyundai i10 N Line is differentiated with a unique, single-piece grille featuring N Line logo and red accents, tri-bar LED daytime running lights, horizontal side air vents with honeycomb-pattern grille and a more muscular bumper with a red spoiler.

On the sides, the Hyundai i10 N Line sports bigger, 16-inch alloy wheels with a red accent ring and red-coloured i10 logo on the X-shaped C-pillar. At the rear, a red accent on the faux diffuser and twin-tip exhaust outlet lend a distinctive styling.

The interior of the Hyundai i10 N Line follows the sportier theme with metal pedals, red-edged air outlet nozzles, unique gearshift lever with N logo and steering wheel featuring a perforated leather finish with red contrast stitching and N logo.

Under the hood, there’s a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine produces 100 PS of maximum power at 4,500 rpm and 172 Nm of maximum torque at 1,500 rpm.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine of the Hyundai i10 Nios also produces 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of maximum torque and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, its maximum power and maximum torque are delivered at 6,000 rpm and 1,500-4,000 rpm respectively. The European car can be had as a five-seater or a four-seater, while the Indian car is available only as a five-seater.

Hyundai offers the i10 N Line in Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Slate Blue, Dragon Red and Polar White colours. All except the Polar White colour cost EUR 560 (INR 47,931.52) extra. Customers choosing any of the optional colours can also specify the roof of the car in black or red for a two-tone colour scheme, at a cost of EUR 450 (INR 38,516.40).

As for features, projector headlights, LED DRLs, projector fog lights, darkened rear windows, LED tail lights, automatic climate control and wireless phone charger are standard. 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, reverse camera, Traffic Sign Recognition and Bluelink telematics system for connected car services can be had as part of an optional package that costs EUR 1,250 (INR 1,06,990.00).

With all the options checked, the Hyundai i10 N Line costs EUR 19,800, which converts to INR 16,94,721.60. The Hyundai i10 Nios turbo petrol in India retails at INR 7,70,050 (ex-showroom Delhi). What do you think about the not-for-India sporty hatchback? Let us know with a comment below.

