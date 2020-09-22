Ather 450X Collector's Edition will break cover this week

Around a month after launching the new Ather 450X electric scooter in the country at the beginning of this year, Bengaluru-based EV maker had announced the Ather 450X Collector's Edition. While Ather Energy did not reveal the full details of the e-scooter, the catchy and elegant name was more than enough to indicate that it would not be a normal Ather electric scooter.

Now, six months down the line, Ather Energy has announced that it will finally launch the Ather 450X Collector's Edition this week. The new e-scooter is likely to be introduced on Friday, 25 September, and its deliveries are scheduled to commence in November. Ather Energy might have presented the 450X Collector's Edition earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic might have incurred some delays in the company’s plans.

Ather Energy had earlier said that the 450X Collector's Edition will have an ‘inside-out’ design but the EV-maker did not elaborate any further. Probability is that this special e-scooter will be more or less similar to the standard Ather 450X but might get some extra features.

It was already told that the internals of the Ather 450X Collector's Edition will be identical to that of the standard 450X, which means we would be able to see a 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. There would be four riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and a high-performance 'Warp' mode. It is in this ‘Warp’ mode that the Ather 450X can do 0-40 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds, and thus has been given the title of the country’s fastest electric scooter.

But it is not all these specifications that make the Ather 450X Collector's Edition special. What really does is the fact that not anyone can just buy one. Ather Energy has created this machine specifically for those customers who had pre-booked the electric scooter before 28 January without knowing any details at all! So you can say that the Ather 450X Collector's Edition is the company’s way of showing its gratitude to its loyal customers.

