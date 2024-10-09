Triumph Adds Multiple Exciting Updates to 2025 Triumph Trident 660

The Triumph Trident 660, the only triple-engine bike in its segment since its debut four years ago, is back for 2025 with some exciting updates. While the mechanics remain unchanged—still powered by the 660cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine delivering 80 hp and 64 Nm of torque—the latest model offers upgraded features and fresh color schemes.

The 2025 Trident now comes equipped with Showa 41 mm upside-down forks featuring big piston damping and an RSU rear suspension. It rolls on 17-inch five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires, with braking handled by Nissin components. Triumph has also made cornering ABS, traction control, shift assist, and cruise control standard, alongside three riding modes: Road, Rain, and the newly added Sport.

A modern TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity offers turn-by-turn navigation, call, and music controls. For style, Triumph adds three bold new colors—Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red—alongside Jet Black, all inspired by the Trident Triple Tribute.

