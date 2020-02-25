Ather Energy launches Ather 450X Collector’s Edition

It seems that Ather 450X is doing pretty great for Ather Energy because it has been only around a month since the new electric scooter was launched and now it is getting a new edition. Yes, that’s right, the Bengaluru-based startup has just announced a new Ather 450X Collector’s Edition.

What’s new about this Ather 450X Collector’s Edition?

Well, we have to say that its name indeed sounds pretty cool. Don’t you think? Apart from that, the exact details are still a bit blurry, but as per the company, this special version would feature an ‘inside-out’ design. We still don’t know what does that really mean but perhaps it could have something to do with making the internals of the electric scooter visible; somewhat similar to Ducati’s dry clutch that the Italians have used in the past or to put in into a different perspective, recent smartphones with clear back design.

Are there any performance upgrades?

No matter how cool its name is, apparently, the 450X Collector’s Edition will be no different than the standard 450X when it comes to performance. It will have the same 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. It would also get the same set of riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and a high-performance 'Warp' mode. With a 0-40 km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds, the Ather 450X is the fastest electric scooter in the country.

Ather 450X Collector’s Edition Equipment

Just like the performance figures, the basic equipment of the new Collector’s Edition should include the features offered in the standard scooter, which have been listed below:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4G support via an e-SIM

Onboard diagnostics

Over-the-air updates

Guide-me-home lights

Bluetooth connectivity

Also Read: Ather Energy to enter 4 more cities with Ather 450X

Ather 450X Collector’s Edition Price and Availability

This is where things get interesting. The new Ather 450X Collector’s Edition would cost exactly the same as the standard 450X - INR 1.49 lakh or INR 1.59 lakh depending on the monthly subscription. However, the catch is, not everyone can buy it. It is available only for those customers who’ve pre-booked the scooter before 28 January 2020 and will be built on a made-to-order basis. Perhaps, this is Ather Energy’s kind gesture towards its loyal customers.