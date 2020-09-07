Ather Energy to install 100 new Ather Grids in India by end of 2020

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy is growing at a commendable pace. The company currently operates in Bengaluru and Chennai and will soon enter Delhi-NCR with deliveries in the region starting by November 2020. Now, as per the latest report, Ather Energy will install around 100 Ather Grids in the country by the year-end.

Ather Grids are charging stations or charging points specifically built to charge Ather electric scooters. As the Bengaluru-based EV-maker enters more cities, it has to set up Ather Grids in the new areas to enhance the overall ownership experience of its customers.

Speaking with carandbike, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, Ather Energy, said:

With more cities, more charging points are coming up. Right now, it's like a dozen charging points per city, unless it's a place like NCR or Mumbai, then it's more. I think we have about 150 partners already onboard outside of Bengaluru and Chennai and work will be beginning very shortly for installation across multiple cities simultaneously. So, we'll see almost like a 100 charging points come up in this year. That's actually our biggest jump.

Mehta also confirmed that a delay has occurred in installing new Ather Grids in more cities because of the technology swap. Earlier, the company used to provide fast charging technology for its electric scooters. Later on, it adapted to superfast charging with the Ather 450X. So instead of installing fast-charging stations and then upgrading them to superfast charging points, Ather Energy decided to wait a bit and directly proceed with the superfast charging stations. On top of this, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the whole plan by a few more months.

Ather Energy says that its superfast charging technology can provide 80% charge in just 40 minutes. The EV-maker is currently working to cut down this time to 20 minutes. The company is aiming to install 2000 to 3000 Ather Grids across the country in the next 5 years.