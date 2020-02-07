Aprilia SR 160 (BS-VI Aprilia SR150) - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Apart from revealing the Aprilia SRX 160, Piaggio has also officially pulled covers off the Aprilia SR 160 at Auto Expo 2020. For the uninitiated, the SR 160 is nothing but an updated, BS-VI compliant version of the SR 150.

As far as design is concerned, there's not much that is new. The apron-mounted headlight, unlike on the old model, is a single-piece assembly. Apart from that, it looks exactly the same, save for the fact that it get 'SR 160' decals instead of 'SR 150'. The sportier Race edition version was also showcased at the event.

The most important update comes in the form of a larger, 160 cc fuel-injected, three-valve engine which is BS-VI compliant. The engine delivers 11 PS of power at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

The Aprilia SR 160 rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels and comes equipped with 30 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a 220 mm disc at the front and a 140 mm drum unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS is standard. Like the old model, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a conventional headlamp along with an LED tail lamp.

While officially it was stated that the Aprilia SR 160 would be launched only by Q2 2020, dealers have already started receiving the SR 160 units. In terms of pricing, it will be almost INR 18,000 costlier than the BS-IV SR 150.

In other updates, Piaggio is planning to expand the Aprilia range with models in the range of 250-300cc. Previously, a report claimed that the company has changed its initial plan of launching 150cc motorcycles in India, quoting the “market is moving towards higher-displacement bikes”.