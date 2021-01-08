India-bound Aprilia Tuono 660 revealed, to launch overseas by March 2021

Aprilia has finally revealed the all-new Tuono 660. The naked sibling of the Aprilia RS 660 is slated to be launched in the overseas markets by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Aprilia had showcased the Tuono 660 concept model at the EICMA 2019. Interestingly, the final product is quite similar to the concept. It features a 3-light headlamp setup which is very similar to that of the RS 660. There are stylish LED DRLs as well that enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. Even the shape of the fuel tank is identical. The alloy wheels have been carried forward as well.

Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 becomes funkier with updated colour option for MY2021

Since the Aprilia Tuono 660 is a naked version of the RS 660, it has a semi-fairing. While the engine is exposed from the sides, the motorcycle does have with a large underbelly cowl that leads up to the short exhaust. Speaking of, the 270-degree crank should deliver a raspier and head-turning exhaust note. Aprilia has used the same 660cc parallel-twin engine from the RS 660 here, but it has been slightly tuned down. The Tuono 660 has 95 horsepower, unlike the 100 ponies that come with its fully-faired sibling. But that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of performance. At 183 kg, the Tuono 660 boasts an incredible weight to power ratio.

Aprilia says that the Tuono 660 is loaded with advanced electronics that would put many superbikes to shame. There is the ride-by-wire throttle that helps manage the APRC electronic system which includes multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie, cruise control, engine braking, ABS and engine mapping options. There are five riding modes, of which three provide road options and two are designated for the track.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be available in 3 colour options - Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acid Gold. All of them look amazing! Regarding the availability of the Tuono 660 here in India, Aprilia has already confirmed that it will indeed bring the naked motorcycle in our country; which should happen after it is launched in the overseas market, so perhaps by July. Wouldn’t that be exciting?