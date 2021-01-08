The Aprilia Tuareg 660 has been spied undergoing road tests aborad. The middleweight adventure motorcycle is expected to make its way into the Indian market eventually.

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is based on the same platform which has given birth to the fully-faired Aprilia RS 660, and the recently revealed naked streetfighter, the Aprilia Tuono 660. Going by the spy shots, it seems that the adventure member of the new 660 family has still got a long way before it reaches the production line.

It can be seen in the spy images that the test mule of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is wearing black camouflage. It has a small and weird-looking, single-piece headlamp, a windscreen, tiny triangular blinkers, and a single-piece tubular-type wide handlebar. The riding position is quite upright and neutral, thus, should help in traversing long distances comfortably.

The upcoming Tuareg 660 would be equipped with a pair of USD front forks, dual front disc brakes, and spoke wheels - both of which (front and rear) appear to be of the same size. We can also see some testing equipment mounted at the back of the prototype. The large and ugly exhaust system is likely to be replaced by something much better for the production model.

While the Aprilia Tuareg 660 specs are not known at the moment, this adventure motorcycle will likely use the same 660cc twin-cylinder engine that is fitted in the RS 660 and Tuono 660. Also, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the same set of electronics in the Tuareg 660 that Aprilia has provided in the other two 660cc motorcycles.

Aprilia has already confirmed that the RS 660 and Tuono 660 will be launched in India. While an exact timeline has to been disclosed, both the bikes are expected to reach the dealerships in our country by mid-2021. Considering that the Italian company is going to bring the two 660cc motorcycles in India, we don’t think anything would stop it to introduce the Tuareg 660, too.