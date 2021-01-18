2021 Aprilia RSV4 revealed; gets larger engine, revised design & more

Aprilia has revealed the 2021 RSV4. The Italian brand’s flagship supersport motorcycle gets a larger engine, revised design, and much more in its new avatar.

One of the key updates in the new RSV4 has to be the engine. Instead of using the 1077cc unit from the previous model, Aprilia has gone ahead and slapped on a slightly larger (1099cc) engine in the 2021 RSV4. It is a Euro 5-compliant motor which produces a claimed max power of 217 hp.

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 has a brand-new swingarm which is said to be inspired by that of the RS-GP MotoGP bike and, thus, is quite lightweight. Aprilia has also revised the motorcycle’s ergonomics to make it more natural and relaxed. This has been achieved by tweaking the design of the fuel tank and seat.

Another area where we can see improvement in the new RSV4 is electronics. The 2021 model gets a new ECU and 6-axis IMU. Aprilia has also improved the control of the ride-by-wire throttle and the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system. The motorcycle also features 3 track modes (two of which are customisable) and 2 street modes (one of which is customisable). A new and larger TFT instrument cluster can also be found in the 2021 RSV4.

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 appears to have borrowed styling cues from the new Aprilia RS 660. Don’t you think? The brand says that the reworked design of the motorcycle has an extremely low aerodynamic resistance coefficient and increases the air pressure in the airbox. The winglets are now an integral part of the fairing. Aprilia has added cornering lights, too.

As for the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 Factory, it gets forged wheels, semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and Brembo Stylema brakes as standard. Exclusive colour options include Aprilia Black or Lava Red. On the other hand, the RSV4 has only a single Dark Losail paint scheme.

