2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 unveiled globally; India launch likely this year

Along with the flagship supersport 2021 RSV4, Aprilia has also unveiled the new Tuono V4 for the global markets. The latest model of the litre-class super naked features updated styling, electronics, engine, and more.

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Specs

Unlike the new Aprilia RSV4 which has witnessed an increase in engine displacement (from 1077cc to 1099cc), the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 uses the same 1077cc motor, however, it has gone through a series of changes to meet the stricter Euro 5 emission regulations. Interestingly, the output figures remain unchanged even after the conversion. This means that the 2021 Tuono V4 has 175 hp and 121 Nm.

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Styling

For the 2021 Tuono V4, Aprilia has borrowed styling cues from the all-new Tuono 660 which was revealed earlier this month. The updated styling makes the super naked motorcycle that much more aggressive and desirable. Aprilia has included winglets on the side fairing. They are supposed to provide more downforce and help in engine heat management. The fuel tank and seat of the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 have also been tweaked. This results in improved ergonomics.

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Electronics

Aprilia has also updated the electronics package of the new Tuono V4. There’s a 6-axis IMU, new and dedicated riding modes for street and track environments, traction control, engine braking, anti-wheelie, and cornering ABS. A new and larger TFT instrument cluster is also a part of the new electronics package.

2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 Price & Availability

The new Tuono V4 will be available in the US by the end of March 2021. The base model will cost USD 15,999 (INR 11.69 lakh) whereas the Factory edition, that gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension and exclusive Black colour option, will retail at USD 19,499 (INR 14.25 lakh). In India, we are expecting Aprilia to launch the new Tuono 660 and RS 660 first, and the 2021 Tuono V4 would make it to our shores later this year.

