Aprilia SRX 160 debuts - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Piaggio has unveiled a brand new Aprilia scooter for the Indian market, the SRX 160 at the Auto Expo 2020. The company also confirmed that the new Aprilia SRX 160 will be launched in the Indian market in the Q3 2020. The bookings for the scooter will start in August 2020.

The new Aprilia SRX 160, and its smaller displacement version, the SRX 125 will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Baramati. The stylish new scooters aims to create a new trendsetter ‘Crossmax Design’ category in the Indian market. In terms of design, the new Aprilia SRX 160 and the SRX 125 will feature big-bike inspired, twin-pod, LED headlight. The apron mounted headlight will be accompanied by a tinted visor at the front. The rear section of the scooter packs a twin-pod LED taillight.

Dark chrome embellishments and chrome garnish on the exhaust further enhance the sporty aesthetics of the scooters. The feature list also comprises a fully digital instrument cluster that includes a mileage indicator. In terms of storage, the new Aprilia SRX 160 and SRX 125 will come with a large, lit up under-seat storage and split glovebox with a USB charger at the front.

The engine options will include a BS-VI compliant, 160 cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected motor and a BS-VI compliant, 125 cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected motor. While the company confirmed the displacement for both the engines, it did not reveal the power, torque and claimed/ARAI certified fuel economy numbers.

The hardware specifications will include telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided spring at the back. Braking department, as seen on the SRX 160 that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020, will comprise a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. The 160 cc model will feature ABS while the lower displacement (125 cc) version should get CBS tech.

The Aprilia SRX 160 will be available in four colour options – Red, Blue, White and Black. The optional accessories will include connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.

The Aprilia SRX 125 will directly rival the Suzuki Burgman Street, and thus we expect it to be priced in the same range. The SRZ 160, on the other hand, does not have a direct rival yet, although Suzuki is reportedly working on a 150 cc Burgman Street. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand is yet to make an announcement about a bigger Burgman Street for our market.