Recently Launched Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter TVC Video Released

The all-new Aprilia SXR 160 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The stylish maxi-scooter would have made it to the showrooms earlier, however, because of Covid-19, it was introduced just last month. The SXR 160 was one of the highly-awaited launches of 2020. Now, Aprilia has released its first official TVC video. The clip has been embedded below.

Aprilia SXR 160 Specs

The new Aprilia SXR 160 uses the same 160cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Aprilia SR 160. It is a 3-valve, BS6 motor which is capable of delivering 10.9PS of max power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. Considering how well the SR 160 performs, the new SXR 160 should also be quite a performer.

Aprilia SXR 160 Features

Thanks to its eye-catching looks, the new Aprilia SXR 160 should be able to easily attract the buyers’ attention. It features a head-turning front end that consists of twin-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The long and tinted windscreen not only adds to the maxi-scooter’s visual appeal but also channels air away from the rider. At the rear, we have a wrap-around type LED tail light cluster with integrated rear blinkers. Aprilia has also included a large, fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information such as average speed, top speed, fuel level, external temperature, instant mileage, and more. It even has a rev counter.

Some of the other highlighting features include:

Feather-touch switchgear

Big bucket seat

Front lockable split glove boxes

USB charging socket

5-spoke 12-inch alloy wheels

Telescopic front forks

Single, adjustable rear suspension

Front disc brake with ABS

Aprilia SXR 160 Price & Colours

For the new SXR 160 maxi-scooter, Aprilia is asking for INR 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune). The two-wheeler is available in a total of 4 colour options namely Black, White, Blue, and Red.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.