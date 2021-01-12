All-new Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter deliveries in India commence

The all-new Aprilia SXR 160 was launched in India in December 2020. Now, the deliveries of the latest Italian maxi-scooter have commenced in our country.

The Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It was able to capture the attention of many people. The company might have launched the SXR 160 in India earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 situation caused the brand’s plans to run off track.

Aprilia SXR 160 Specs

For its new maxi-scooter, Aprilia has used the same 160cc single-cylinder engine which comes in the SR 160. It is a BS6-compliant motor which has been tuned to produce 10.9 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. This engine has already proven its mettle in the SR 160. And we are pretty confident that it is going to do the same in the SXR 160. And to test that out, we are waiting to get our hands on the new maxi-scooter.

Aprilia SXR 160 Features

Aprilia has ensured that people would buy the new SXR 160 not just for its looks but also for the features. That’s why it has provided several interesting ones. For example, the SXR 160 comes with a large fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information such as average speed, top speed, fuel level, external temperature, instant mileage, and more. It even has a rev counter.

Some of the other highlighting features include:

Large and dark fly screen

Feather-touch switchgear

Big bucket seat

Front lockable split glove boxes

USB charging socket

5-spoke 12-inch alloy wheels

Telescopic front forks

Single, adjustable rear suspension

Front disc brake with ABS

Aprilia SXR 160 Price & Colours

To buy a brand-new Aprilia SXR 160, you would need to shell out INR 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune). You will have four colour choices - Black, White, Blue, and Red.

