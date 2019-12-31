Anzen Kawasaki (Mumbai) announces three-year leasing program

Kawasaki India’s Mumbai outlet, Anzen Kawasaki has announced a special, three-year leasing program for the Ninja 300 and the Ninja 400.

Under the program, customers can take home a brand new Kawasaki Ninja 300 after making a security deposit of INR 47,888. The lease amount stands at INR 15,990 per month, which the customer has to pay for three years. The Kawasaki Ninja 400, on the other hand, is available for a security deposit of INR 1,24,900 and three-year lease payments of INR 19,990 per month.

The effective prices go way beyond the on-road rates of the vehicles. However, the lease amount includes facilities such as all services, replacement of parts such as oil, oil filter, cables, brake pads and air filters, a zero depreciation insurance and a three-year warranty. Moreover, Anzen Kawasaki will return the security deposit at the end of three years. Do note that the lease covers 50,000 km, and the customer will have to pay an additional INR 6 per kilometre thereafter.

The vehicles will be registered in the owner’s name right from the beginning. Anzen Kawasaki is also giving the option to buy back the vehicles after three years at Residual Value of INR 1,00,000 for the Ninja 300 and INR 1,25,000 for the Ninja 400. The offer is valid for Mumbai customers only.

To give you a recap, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the company’s most-affordable and highest-selling model in the Indian market. The motorcycle is heavily localised, and that has led to a competitive price tag of INR 2.98 lakh* and affordable maintenance costs. The Ninja 300 has been reportedly discontinued from the Indian market, although it will be available till stock lasts. It is powered by a 296 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC engine that produces 39 PS of peak power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of max torque at 10,000 rpm.

The Ninja 400 is priced at a premium - INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with full-LED headlight and a more powerful engine. Its 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, injected motor delivers 49 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

In other updates, Kawasaki has announced that the BS-VI compliant Z900 and the Z650 would be soon available in the Indian market. The launch of the BS-VI Z series models will also mark the transition of Kawasaki bikes to the more stringent emission norms.