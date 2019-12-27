BS-VI 2020 Kawasaki Z650 to be launched at a price between INR 6.25-6.50 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 Z650 in the price range of INR 6,25,000* - INR 6,50,000*. In comparison, the outgoing model was priced at INR 5,69,000*. The new Kawasaki Z650 will be BS-VI compliant and be available in a single colour option – Metallic Spark Black.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 is available in the following three options in the international markets:

Metallic Spark Black

Candy Lime Green / Metallic Spark Black

Pearl Blizzard White / Metallic Spark Black

Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the MY2020 upgrade brings a host of visual changes to the Kawasaki Z650. The BS-VI Kawasaki Z650 carries the manufacturer’s “Sugomi” styling. Thus, the front fascia now uses a new LED headlight that draws inspiration from the unit of the new Kawasaki Z H2. A similar setup is also seen on the new Kawasaki Z900 and the Kawasaki Z400. The styling of the front fascia is further enhanced by a new cowl that benefits from new graphics, sharp chin spoiler, new meter cover, and more forward-slanting lines.

The revisions further continue on to the cockpit that now packs a 4.3-inch, colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Regular followers would know that the same features are also available on the 2020 Ninja 650. The instrument console works with the “RIDEOLOGY THE APP” smartphone application to offer access to check status update, record riding log and get a call/mail notification on the TFT display. Other key changes include a revised fuel tank that has shrouds, just like the old version, and a thicker pillion saddle for enhanced comfort.

The 649 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC motor in the BS-VI guise delivers 68 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. While the power output is identical to the BS-IV model, the peak torque has come down by 1.7 Nm.

The anchoring and the shock absorption setup have been carried forward from the BS-IV model. Thus, the braking tasks are handled by 300 mm, dual semi-floating, petal-type discs at the front and a 220 mm single, petal-type rotor at the back. Shock absorption duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the front and back respectively. The BS-VI Kawasaki Z650 will ride on Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

*Ex-showroom