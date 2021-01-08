Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets new colour options for MY2021 in Japan

To give the Ninja 650 a refreshed look, Kawasaki has added new colour options for the motorcycle’s MY2021. These include the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Lime Green/Ebony for the KRT Edition. It is to be noted that these new colour options are for the Japanese market. In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in 3 paint schemes namely Lime Green, Lime Green/Ebony, and Pearl Flat Stardust White.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in Lime Green/Ebony KRT Edition looks very similar to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR that is used for racing in the Superbike World Championship. The red accents are subtle yet enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. Also, the white portion at the bottom of the fairing looks attractive. And, of course, we have the iconic Lime Green on the fuel tank, front fender, and at some other parts.

Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 becomes funkier with updated colour option for MY2021

While the new Lime Green/Ebony KRT Edition does look appealing, it is the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Imperial Red colour option that would turn more heads. It is something that we aren’t used to seeing on a Kawasaki and, perhaps, that makes it even more desirable. To combination of red and black sets the Ninja 650 out of the crowd. What do you think of this colour option? Should Kawasaki introduce it here in India, too? Do share your views with us in the comment section below.

Kawasaki Japan is asking JPY 9,02,000 (INR 6.37 lakh) for both the new colour options of the Ninja 650. The company will make them available in the local market from 1 February 2021. In India, after receiving the recent price hike, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs INR 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.