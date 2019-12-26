BS-VI 2020 Kawasaki Z900 confirmed for India, to be around 10% pricier - Report

India Kawasaki Motors has announced that it will launch the Euro-5 (BS-VI) compliant Z900. The company will price it between NR 8,50,000* and INR 9,00,000*. For reference, it sells the BS-IV Z900 at INR 7,69,900*.

Kawasaki will sell the 2020 Kawasaki in India in two colour options – Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Internationally, it offers the new model in the below five colour options:

Metallic Graphite Grey

Metallic Spark Black plus Candy Lime Green

Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White

Metallic Spark Black

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900, like the old model, sports a 948 cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. The four-cylinder motor, in the latest form, produces 125 PS of max power and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed transmission benefits from a slipper clutch. Electronic aids include three-level traction control, two power modes and four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Manual. Kawasaki also promises a more exciting exhaust sound from the new motor.

The 2020 iteration of the motorcycle also benefits from a new 4.3” TFT colour instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity. The system works with RIDEOLOGY THE APP and offers notifications about calls and messages from the smartphone on the instrument console. The 2020 model also features full LED lighting as standard.

Shock absorption tasks are handled by 41 mm inverted forks at the front and a horizontally back-link mono-shock at the rear – both adjustable with rebound damping and spring preload. Anchoring hardware comprises twin 300 mm discs at the front and a single 250 mm rotor at the rear. The weight of the BS-VI version is the same as that of the BS-IV version - 210 kg.

The Z “Sugomi” styling brings the new Z H2 inspired looks to the Z900.

The new Kawasaki Z900 will compete with the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09 and the Suzuki GSX-S750 in India.

*Ex-showroom

